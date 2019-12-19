The People Speak: President Trump Is No King

The deed is done. It was a good day for the Constitution, the rule of law and the power of shame—even when applied to the shameless. The President of the United States is stained, scarred, tattooed, and—at risk of investing his vile conduct with biblical grandeur— afflicted with the Mark of Cain. The loud brander in the White House has been more loudly branded. But this is not real estate: No one can ever take IMPEACHED off the side of his edifice. Whatever the outcome of this case and the next election, the defendant Donald John Trump is in the dock of history now, where his odds of acquittal are slim.

This is a sad and dangerous time. We are watching an entire political party fall under the sway of an authoritarian demagogue, its members failing the character test of their generation. Soon we will be allowing remorseless cynics like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell—men who know better— to taint a solemn process. And we are living through a terrifying assault on the sovereignty of facts, with no end in sight.

But let’s take a moment to breathe a sigh of relief over Trump’s fate, as members of a Republican party entirely converted to his cause compared his trials to those of Jesus Christ himself. As Rep. Cedric Richmond put it today, the duty of the House was “to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution—from him.” It did so. The checks were administered, even if the balances remain in doubt.