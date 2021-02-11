Impeachment Manager Stacey Plaskett Brings Some Truth

When it comes to watching Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, forget the lies, forget the distractions, forget the now predictable antics of Sen. Josh Hawley.

Instead, focus on the emerging political force that is House Delegate Stacey Plaskett, the unexpected impeachment manager who ripped a new one into Trump’s defense on Wednesday.

“Trump knew the people he was inciting, he saw the violence they were capable of, and he had a pattern and practice of praising and encouraging that violence—never, ever condemning it,” said Plaskett, who represents the Virgin Islands, in her remarks before Congress. By the time his “cavalry” of supporters arrived in Washington. D.C., “he had reason to know they were armed and willing to fight,” she argued.