Impeachment Trial Ends With Senate Acquitting Trump

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial ended on Saturday afternoon with him being acquitted of the single charge of inciting supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

While impeachment managers provided a systematic breakdown on how Trump’s rhetoric throughout his four-year term culminated in his incitement of the Capitol riots, they failed to garner the 67 votes needed to convict.

Six Republicans had voted that the impeachment trial was constitutional—Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Pat Toomey (PA).

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) joined them on Saturday to vote to convict Trump.

In a statement, Burr said that he initially believed it was “unconstitutional’ to impeach an ex-president but he believes “the facts are clear.”

“As I said on January 6, the President bears responsibility for these tragic events. The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charges rise to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” he wrote. “Therefore, I have voted to convict. I do not make this decision lightly, but I believe it is necessary.”

Burr added that Trump “violated his oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution” by what “he did and by what he did not do” during his term.

“My hope is that with today’s vote America can begin to move forward and focus on the critical issues facing our country today,” he added.

In a bizarre speech on the Senate floor just minutes after voting to acquit Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed Trump’s “disgraceful” actions. “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it.”

After the vote, Trump issued a statement thanking his team of lawyers for their “tireless work upholding justice and defending truth” and slamming Democrats for “the greatest witch hunt in the history of our County.”

“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel, and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree,” Trump said.

“I have always, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate.”

Whining that no other president has “gone through anything” like what he has, Trump said Democrats continued to “forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president,” who voted for him.

The acquittal was hardly a surprise. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues on Saturday morning he planned to join 43 other GOP senators who had already said the unprecedented trial was unconstitutional.

The decision to acquit Trump came after five days of contentious proceedings, hours of edited videos, and a bizarre abandoned plan on Saturday to call witnesses on the House Democrats’ behalf.

Five people died when supporters invaded the Capitol as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s victory, including a Capitol Police officer who was attacked by the mob. Most of the more than 200 people arrested have claimed their deep affinity for the former president—and many said they traveled to D.C. on Jan. 6 at Trump’s behest.

During the impeachment managers’ two-day argument, lawmakers argued that Trump had been encouraging violent behavior since at least 2015, when a Black protester was tackled during a rally. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) argued that, while Jan. 6 seemed to be the boiling point, it “was not some unexpected radial break from [Trump’s] normal law-abiding and peaceful disposition, this was his state of mind.”

Impeachment managers played previously unseen clips from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, showing chilling scenes of rioters crashing into the government building and lawmakers narrowly escaping the mob.

In a combative Friday presentation, Trump’s defense team argued that the riots were not spurred by their client—but were the work of “antifa” (the FBI and DOJ have disputed this) and an attempt at “constitutional cancel culture.”

They accused impeachment managers of selectively editing evidence and said Trump was the “most pro-police, anti-mob president this country has ever seen.”