Imploding MAGA World Turns to Civil War Fantasies, Secession After Supreme Court Disaster

MAGA world has gone into total meltdown after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a bizarre Trump-endorsed lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Many of the president’s staunchest supporters believed that the Supreme Court, with its Trump-appointed justices, would eventually come to the president’s rescue in his failing election fraud crusade.

But, with their hopes crushed on Friday, “Stop the Steal” protesters spilled into D.C. streets and some of the wackiest sycophants took to Twitter and alt right-friendly app Parler to call for civil war or secession—all because their guy lost.

“If the Supreme Court can’t save our republic, then where is the military?” former Fox News pundits and unofficial Trump “advisers” Diamond & Silk tweeted Friday evening. “Trying to overthrow the Government by exploiting a Pandemic, thus implementing rules that break our election laws, is unconstitutional. If the DOJ and the FBI can’t do their jobs, then where is the military? This is a Coup!”

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson later clarified that they believe the military, which has no involvement in election auditing, should conduct a “forensic audit” in swing states, focusing on ballot boxes and dominion machines.

This came after the chair of the Texas GOP, Allen West, released a batshit statement condemning the Supreme Court for tossing the Texas-led lawsuit while suggesting that pro-Trump states should secede.

“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution,” he said.

In a dramatic tweet, Todd Starnes, a former Fox News host known for making racist, xenophobic, and homophobic remarks on-air, wrote: “May God have mercy on America.”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens argued on Twitter that, “You actually don’t need a bloody war to secede—just an agreement. If you Democrats are so convinced that 75 million people in this country are racist, sexist, xenophobic, fascist red necks, explain to me why the concept of their secession so infuriates you? I’m interested.”

Milo Yiannopoulos, the British alt-right troll who was booted from Twitter in 2016 after harassing the comedian Leslie Jones, aired his unhinged grievances on Parler, writing “BURN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY TO THE FUCKING GROUND” and, “There are only two options now. Secession or war. . .Secession is preferable.”

Then Yiannopoulos, who was born in England added, “The South must rise again.” He whined, “I lost everything helping to put Trump in office. MY life and career were completely destroyed. Was it worth it? No, I feel utterly betrayed.”

“I will have vengeance,” the commentator, whose profile picture shows him smirking in a Santa hat, wrote.

The Supreme Court case, filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against four swing states that President-elect Joe Biden won, was always going to be a long-shot. But that didn’t stop more than 100 Republican members of Congress, 17 states and Trump—who touted it as “the big one”—from joining it.

The suit, which alleged that “significant and unconstitutional irregularities” in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan killed Trump’s dreams of a second term, was shot down by the court in a brief order.

More than 50 Trump-related lawsuits and legal attempts to reverse the election result have been dismissed by various courts around the nation, according to a tally by Democratic lawyer Marc Elias.