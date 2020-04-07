Imprisoned Doctors Who Resisted the Nazis at Buchenwald Inspire Us Now

In January 1944, when a group of 5,500 French prisoners arrived at Buchenwald concentration camp outside Weimar, Germany, among them were a dozen doctors, arrested and deported for resistance activity in occupied France. Some were assigned initially to grueling work in the stone quarry or digging tunnels for an underground rocket assembly plant, but it wasn’t long before the camp’s clandestine resistance group got them moved into medical service in the camp clinics. They would help carry out the group’s declared goal of defeating the Nazi extermination project: to survive, and to keep as many prisoners alive as possible.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, commemorations of the 75 th anniversary of the liberation of Buchenwald, originally set for April 5-11, have been cancelled. Yet the moment brings more reason than ever to examine the role played by doctors and the organized resistance of prisoners, thrown into catastrophic conditions with few resources at hand. Working together and for the greater good made the difference between life and death not only for their patients, but for the doctors themselves.

Buchenwald, a slave-labor camp of slow extermination , had two clinics, one in the Big Camp section and one in the Little Camp section. Both were key elements in the secret resistance.