Intensify Your Workout with BlazePods, No Matter What Your Workout Is

You know those movie montage scenes where the grizzled old coach whips target pads around as the scrappy young fighter lands punch after punches on them? Or how about a scene where the underdog soccer team runs drills for hours on end, mastering their footwork before a crazy upset against those stuffy prep school kids?

Next, picture a HIIT (high intensity interval training) class at a gym where a high energy instructor calls out move after move, prompting highly sweaty athletes to alternate from lunge to squat to push up to plank and so forth. Well, you don’t need a grizzled old coach, a bunch of plastic cones, or a sweaty instructor to reap the benefits of these types of training when you have a set of BlazePods.

A BlazePod is simply a durable LED disc a bit bigger than a hockey puck. You can link up to a half dozen of them and, via an app, you set up programs that will see them flash in a pattern of different colors or with randomization. Simple enough in form, but the possibilities of function are endless. With BlazePods, you can create your own customized workout whether you’re working towards improvement in the ring, on the pitch, on the court, in the gym, or anywhere else where reaction time, speed, agility, and strength play a role.

Because BlazePods are waterproof, tough enough to be punched or kicked (ideally by a gloved hand or padded foot, of course), hit with a ball, stepped on, and so forth, you can use them to create a program to train accuracy punching, your reaction time throwing, dodging, kicking, defending, or leaping no matter where your workout is. You can use them to create a wind sprint routine. You can program them to lead you through a circuit training course. You can even use them to create a training obstacle course for your kids to get them active at home.

And perhaps best of all, you can use BlazePods to create an engaging and impactful training routine that you can complete without the assistance of others, something of critical importance these days when the pandemic has many people avoiding gyms and social distancing. And once it’s safe to come back together, they’re a great training tool for gym classes or teams, too.

BlazePod Flash Reflex Lights and Reaction Training System Buy at Amazon $ 299

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.