In Mike Bloomberg, Are Democrats Now Turning to an Authoritarian of Their Own?

Warning: Donald Trump is winning. And Democrats are threatening to “break glass in case of emergency” and elect their own authoritarian if that's what it takes.

What else are we to infer from the fact that billionaire Michael Bloomberg is one Joe Biden flop away from having positioned himself as the moderate alternative to a democratic socialist frontrunner who honeymooned in the Soviet Union?

If you have not yet grappled with the fact that Democrats are in trouble, please allow me to remind you of some facts that are commonly known: (a) In the modern era, we tend to re-elect incumbent presidents; (b) the economy is good and the unemployment rate is low; and (c) despite tempting fate, Trump has avoided starting any new wars, and has also killed several high-value terrorists.