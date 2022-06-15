A Closeted Harry Styles Yearns for True Love in ‘My Policeman’ Trailer

From Harry’s House to Don’t Worry Darling, 2022 is the ultimate year for Harry Styles fans. All we need now is a reunion announcement for One Direction! In lieu of that, a new trailer for the upcoming movie My Policeman, starring Styles in the leading role, will have to suffice.

My Policeman, vased on the 2012 romance novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, follows a forbidden love triangle: Tom (Styles) loves his wife (Emma Corrin), but he’s also falling in love with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). The story will jump around from 1950s Britain to the 1990s, where older actors (Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett, respectively) will play the same characters trying to mend their years-deep wounds.

In this first look, The Crown’s ex-Princess Diana losing her cool while her closeted husband hides an affair from her. Thank goodness that Emma Corrin has another chance to show off her acting chops, because she looks like the real scene-stealer of My Policeman.

Then again, Styles’ yearning is just as gripping to watch.

“You can sense the waves, you know how strong they are,” Tom says, in voiceover. “Like swimming in rough surf. You feel they could crush you. Will take you under. You just have to let it take hold of you.”

What a smirk he gives in that first clip! After plenty of classic 1D music videos, Styles took his acting to the big leagues in 2017, when he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Olivia Wilde’s thriller Don’t Worry Darling, where he’ll star alongside Florence Pugh, will be Harry’s next chance to test his acting mettle before My Policeman. That movie hits theaters on Sept. 23.

As for My Policeman, British theater director Michael Grandage directs the film adaptation, with a screenplay penned by Philadelphia’s Ron Nyswaner, an outspoken advocate for gay rights.

My Policeman will premiere in select theaters on October 21, landing on Prime Video on November 4—right in time for Harry to be nominated for his first Oscar. Here’s hoping!