David Fincher Exposes the Ugliness of Hollywood—on Netflix

David Fincher is one of American cinema’s true visionaries, so it makes sense that he’d be attracted to the story of the making of Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane. Yet rather than fixating his gaze on the wunderkind auteur behind that film—often regarded as the greatest yet made—Fincher has, with Mank, instead chosen to focus on Herman J. Mankiewicz, the brash, boozy screenwriter who penned its script. Or, rather, helped pen it, since the precise authorship of Welles’ classic has long been in dispute, both by the principals themselves, who tussled over credits, and later by critics, most famously Pauline Kael, who in her 1971 The New Yorker essay “Raising Kane” argued, controversially, that Mank’s artistry was most directly responsible for Citizen Kane’s greatness. Such contentious debates are now themselves a part of Hollywood lore, and Fincher dives headfirst into them with meticulous flair, aiming in the process to engage both cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike.

That the Zodiac and The Social Network director generally succeeds is a testament to his own formidable talent, here felt in every expertly manicured composition, sculpted to resemble a frame found in a 1940s film. Shooting on digital, Fincher crafts an homage to the early days of celluloid, awash in gorgeously radiant and angular chiaroscuro lighting, transitional fades to black, and faux cigarette burns to indicate where the (non-existent) reel changes should occur. Also denoting the location of each new scene with on-screen text taken from a script, Fincher creates a modern-day facsimile of a feature from the era of Citizen Kane—an impressive feat that’s almost too perfectly achieved, the material calling such intense attention to its own form that it almost suffocates under the weight of its own self-consciousness.

Written by Fincher’s late father Jack, Mank (on Netflix Dec. 4, and in theaters now) is a film at war with itself—simultaneously heartfelt and chilly; ravishing and wooden; boisterous and airless—which also goes for its center of attention. As embodied by a charismatically schlubby Gary Oldman, the perpetually hungover and disheveled Mank is a talented scribe with a gift for off-the-cuff bons mots, a fondness for grandiose gestures and behavior, an addiction to booze and betting big, and an idealistic streak that borders on the self-destructive. When we first meet him, he’s retreating to North Verde Ranch with a broken leg (courtesy of a car accident) to begin work on his collaboration with Welles (Tom Burke), who suggests their partnership at woozy Mank’s hospital bedside while dressed in a black hat and cloak, and sporting a dark goatee, as if he were the devil proposing a Faustian bargain. Welles is one of two titanic forces whom Mank will soon engage in personal and professional battle, and the fact that the screenwriter is wounded and incapacitated from the start says much about his chances of victory.