A Surprising Sign of a Democratic Revival in Ohio

Wednesday on Morning Joe, the namesake host was running through the states where Joe Biden was currently ahead of Donald Trump or was close. Pennsylvania, Scarborough said, was all but in the bag for Biden. Michigan was looking good, Wisconsin leaning that way; then he proceeded to name-check (if I’m remembering them all) Florida, North Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Georgia, and even Texas as possibly competitive.

That’s 10 states, fully one-fifth of the whole tattered union. But what state did he not mention? The ur-swing state. The state about which it has often been said, “As ____ goes, so goes America.” The state of the presidents, home to seven of them, second only to Virginia’s eight.

That’s right: Ohio. I’m not picking on Scarborough. He was just doing what everyone does. Donald Trump won Ohio by 8.1 percentage points, or nearly 450,000 votes. Hillary Clinton quit fighting in the state before Election Day. Republican Mike DeWine won the 2018 governor’s race. For all these reasons, people seem to write it off as having turned an irreversible red.