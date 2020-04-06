In Red States, Abortions Aren’t ‘Essential’ but Guns Are

Red states are shutting down abortion clinics, determining that the health care they provide is not essential. Yet gun stores and shooting ranges remain open as a supposedly essential industry.

That designation was President Donald Trump’s latest gift to the NRA, and the message it sends to women is that gun rights are sacrosanct while women’s health is subject to the whims of the anti-abortion ideologues, also known as Trump’s base.

States long hostile to abortion are using the coronavirus as an excuse to try and shutter clinics in at least six states—Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Alabama, Oklahoma and Kentucky. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are challenging the shutdowns, and by late Tuesday, federal judges issued emergency stays in three of the states, Texas, Ohio and Alabama, while the underlying legal arguments play out.