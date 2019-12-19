In the Age of Donald Trump, It’s the Republicans Who Are the Evil Party

The impeachment of Donald Trump demonstrated what still feels to me like a weird new development: The Republicans are the evil party, while Democrats (presumably now the “stupid party”?) seemed much more sane, moderate, and honorable.

For most of my life, things appeared the exact opposite. For most of my life, it felt like the Democrats were the ones who were pandering, playing the politics of victimhood, insulting my intelligence, and saying borderline sacrilegious things. Today, the roles are reversed. Just as the parties seem to have switched positions on a myriad of issues like Russia, tariffs, and reverence for the Founding Fathers and American Exceptionalism, it is now the Republicans who are viscerally repellent.

If you watched the debates during impeachment day, you know these are not honest brokers. Their talking points--which I’m assuming are poll-tested--were maudlin, offensive, and manipulative.