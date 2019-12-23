Are Republicans Crazies or Cowards? Who Cares?

Jeff Flake is at it again. The former Arizona GOP senator, famous for criticizing Donald Trump and then blowing town rather than staying and fighting, had an oped in The Washington Post over the weekend challenging his former colleagues: “My simple test for all of us: What if President Barack Obama had engaged in precisely the same behavior? I know the answer to that question with certainty, and so do you. You would have understood with striking clarity the threat it posed, and you would have known exactly what to do.”

Though my admiration for Flake has its limits because he threw in the towel, he’s dead right about his former colleagues. Of course they’d be howling at the moon if Obama had done the same thing.

But about his most widely quoted assertion, made not in this column but earlier, that if the vote to convict were private he thinks 30 GOP senators would choose to remove Trump, I think he’s dead wrong. These people are crazies or cowards or both, and they’re as locked into Trump at this point as those brainwashed soldiers in The Manchurian Candidate were to Raymond Shaw. Except these senator-soldiers weren’t brainwashed by the North Koreans. They’ve brainwashed themselves.