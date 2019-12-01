In Trumpland, Every Week Is a Horror Show--Yet Somehow, the Next Week Is Always Worse

Could it be we have something to be grateful for this holiday season, even as Trump accuses liberals of a war on Thanksgiving while he congratulates himself for having ended the one on Christmas?

Perhaps. Last Monday, a federal judge ruled that a president is not a king and his aides must answer subpoenas to appear before Congress, a co-equal branch of government under the same constitution he mistakenly claims gives him the right “to do anything” he wants.

Trump won’t give up the throne easily. Earlier this year, before a federal appeals court judge Denny Chin, Trump’s lawyer, William Consovoy, actually asserted that law enforcement could do nothing if Trump shot someone on Fifth Avenue. To extend the metaphor, what Trump’s response to impeachment makes clear is that it would take someone shooting him on Fifth Avenue to stop his unconstitutional behavior.