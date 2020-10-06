In Trump's Warped Mind, Only the Weak Die of COVID

After an eventful weekend of doctors lying about his condition, the president “triumphantly” (those are irony quotes) left Walter Reed. His message was clear: He’d beaten coronavirus. He’d won. It was over. It was after all no big deal for his powerful masterful genetics… and for every single coronavirus treatment ever created.

There was a tweet for it (there always is). “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed medical center today at 6:30pm. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed under the trump administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago.”

The president had a message to his supporters—and naturally, it was the worst possible message he could have conceivably cooked up. Coronavirus was no big deal. Don’t be afraid!