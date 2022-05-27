Moderate Dem Congressman Loses to Progressive Challenger in Oregon

Progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner has defeated incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader (D) in Oregon’s fifth congressional district, according to the Associated Press, kicking one of Congress’ most moderate Democrats to the curb.

The two candidates were forced to wait more than a week for the results of the May 17 primary, in part caused by ballot-counting delays in Clackamas County, one of the state’s most populous. The state is also navigating a new vote-by-mail provision that allows returned ballots to be postmarked as late as Election Day, meaning ballots could continue to arrive and shift the totals over the next few days.

Schrader and McLeod-Skinner’s matchup followed a year of tribulation between moderates and progressives in Congress during talks on passing the party’s signature social spending bill, the Build Back Better Act. Schrader was a member of the so-called “unbreakable nine” group of House members that said they would refuse to vote in favor of the Build Back Better package - filled with progressive priorities - unless the bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed first.

Months later, the infrastructure bill became law, while the social spending package was essentially spiked. Schrader’s role in that legislative maneuver, in addition to his positions on pharmaceutical pricing and other Democratic priorities, were points of contention in the race.

His decision to hold the social spending bill hostage drove a number of local officials, including four county Democratic parties, to endorse McLeod-Skinner over Schrader. Some national figures also came to her backing, including the Working Families Party and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Schrader was not without his own firepower. He was backed by the powerful force of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and had the rare endorsement from President Joe Biden, who’s only endorsed one other candidate this cycle. But it wasn’t enough to quell voter dissatisfaction.

McLeod-Skinner will now face the district’s Republican nominee in the Nov. 8 general election. Oregon’s 5th congressional district has been significantly redrawn, adding a degree of unpredictability to the race. In 2021, Schrader was added to the DCCCs list of “frontline members,” meaning party officials believe the seat is at-risk of turning red this fall.