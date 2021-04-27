Andrew Brown Jr. Shot 5 Times, Including ‘Kill Shot’ to Back of Head: Independent Autopsy

Andrew Brown Jr., the Black man killed last week by sheriff’s deputies executing a search and arrest warrant, was shot five times—including one “kill shot to the back of the head” while his hands were on the steering wheel, according to his family’s lawyers and an independent autopsy.

The autopsy, commissioned by the family’s lawyers, showed that the 42-year-old also had four bullet wounds in his right arm. The fatal shot to the head penetrated his brain and skull and didn’t exit his head, Wayne Kendall, an attorney for the family, said during a Tuesday press conference. Another attorney described Brown’s death as an “overkill execution.”

“His death was caused by these officers with a bullet wound to the back of his head that caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a tree,” Kendall said. “The time of death was within minutes of this particular gunshot wound to the head.”

The report comes a day after Brown’s family and their lawyers called out officials in Pasquotank County, North Carolina for only letting them view 20 seconds of body-camera footage from the Wednesday arrest—despite at least eight officers responding to the scene. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said officials tried to allow just two relatives to see the video without lawyers present. Bakari Sellers, another attorney, said that during a contentious debate over the footage, Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox said he was not going to be “fucking bullied.”

“There’s too much violence. Yesterday, I said he was executed. This autopsy report shows me that was correct,” Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, said Tuesday. “The gunshots to the arm, is that not enough? Stuff gotta change for real.”

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said Brown was shot at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday while deputies were serving a search warrant and arrest warrant in Elizabeth City on felony drug charges.

In a brief video statement last week, Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said the operation was classified as “high-risk” because Brown was a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrest. The search warrant, first obtained by WAVY, said authorities had been watching Brown for over a year for alleged drug activity, and a confidential informant had bought drugs from him.

Chanel Lassiter, one of the family’s lawyers, said Monday that the footage showed Brown’s hands were on the steering wheel when authorities opened fire with semi-automatic rifles and pistols. Some officers also shouted “stop it, motherfucker” and Brown was unarmed, Lassier said. At one point, he backed out of the driveway to “evade being shot,” then crashed into a tree as officers kept firing, Lassiter said.

Brown’s family planned to go to court Wednesday to demand the release of more body-camera footage. In one of several legal hurdles put up by state, city, and local law-enforcement officials, body-camera footage cannot be released in North Carolina unless there is a court order as it’s not considered to be a public record. Fogg said on Monday they’d comply with any judge’s order.

Brown’s death last week, just hours after a Minneapolis jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd, prompted hundreds of residents to take to the streets to protest. Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker declared a state of emergency ahead of the release of body-cam footage, with authorities saying they believe there may be a “period of civil unrest.” The order means all city offices and local schools are closed until at least the end of the week.

Brown’s death capped a horror week for police shootings. In the 24 hours after the Chauvin verdict, police killed six people including 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryant, who was shot after she appeared to lunge at someone with a knife during a fight in front of her Ohio home.

Earlier this month, a white police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, after apparently mistaking her Taser for a gun during a traffic stop.

“You don’t have to be a Democrat or a Republican to understand that injustice was done. You don’t have to be Black or white,” Sellers, one of the Brown family attorneys, said Tuesday. “We have an execution here in Elizabeth City. We demand justice for Andrew Brown and his family and children.”

Court records show that Brown had a history of criminal charges since the 1990s, including a misdemeanor drug-possession conviction and at least two pending felony drug charges. Fogg said for that reason, deputies were accompanied by their local version of a SWAT team, and other agencies were assisting.

Brown’s family has said no drugs or weapons were seized from his property or car, according to attorney Harry Daniels.

Brown’s neighbor, Demetria Williams, previously told the Associated Press that she heard gunshots, and ran outside to see a deputy firing multiple times. She said the car Brown was driving then skidded into a tree. “When [deputies] opened the [car] door, he was already dead. He was slumped over,” she said.

Authorities later removed a car from the scene with a broken rear windshield and multiple bullet holes, the AP reported. Seven officers involved have been put on administrative leave, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said last week