Indianapolis Police Arrest Juvenile in Mass Murder That Left Five People, Unborn Child Dead

Indianapolis police on Monday arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with a “mass murder” over the weekend that left five people and an unborn child dead.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department discovered five people, including a pregnant woman, shot and killed inside a home on Sunday morning. Investigators were led to the grisly crime scene at around 4 a.m. after a juvenile boy was found with a gunshot wound just steps away from the scene on Adams Street. Police on Sunday said it was the “largest mass casualty shooting” Indianapolis has seen in more than a decade.

Authorities have identified those killed as Kezzie Childs, 42; Raymond Childs, 42; Elijah Childs, 18; Rita Childs, 13; and Kiara Hawkins, 19. Hawkins’ unborn baby boy also died.

The name and photo of the suspect have not been released because he is not an adult, police said. At this time, authorities do not believe any additional suspects are at large.

“Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act. Today, we delivered on that promise,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement.

“While removing the alleged perpetrator of yesterday’s mass murder from our neighborhoods does not bring back the lives senselessly lost, hopefully, it will bring us one step closer to healing as a community. I am grateful to all of the IMPD officers and criminal justice partners who have worked tirelessly for the last 30 plus hours to bring justice for these victims, their friends and families, and our entire community. I ask community members to join me in praying for the continued recovery of the young man whose life has been forever changed.”

While authorities believe the wounded boy who was found on Adams Street was injured during the crime, no motive or further details about the gut-wrenching incident have been released. The wounded boy, however, is expected to survive, Taylor said Sunday, adding that authorities believe the victims were “targeted” by one or more people.

“But what we saw this morning was a different kind of evil. What happened this morning, based on the evidence that’s been gathered so far, was mass murder,” Taylor said at a Sunday news conference. “More than that, we believe it was not random.”

On Sunday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the grisly incident has brought “terror to our community,” and he ontacted the FBI, the local U.S. Attorney’s office, and other law enforcement agencies to expedite the investigation.

“I want those responsible to know that the full might of local, state, and federal law enforcement are coming for them as I speak,” Hogsett said.