Indoor and Outdoor Planters You Can Easily Get On Amazon

I tend to buy more plants than I have planters. It’s an affliction that I’m working on but in the meantime, I will continue to Prime ship pots and planters to my apartment tout suite. Amazon is a gold mine for indoor and outdoor planters that will arrive at your doorstep before your plants have time to get used to their less-than-ideal housing. This very fact is what keeps me buying plants and rush ordering a bunch of pots and planters, and may very well convince you to do the same.

Indoor:

Lechuza Classico Color 28 Planter, $45 on Amazon: This sleek indoor planter has a similar mindset as the advanced Aerogarden, but without the large footprint and potential for a hefty electric bill. It combines the natural power of the sun with the easy-to-take-care-of nature of a hydroponic (that is, grow-in-water) planter that keeps your indoor plants healthy and hydrated.

Fox & Fern Modern Adjustable Plant Stand and 8" Plant Pot, $40 and $35 on Amazon: Pairing a simple plant pot and an adjustable plant stand is a godsend. This pot also features a drainage plug, which means you can put basically any plant you want in it, regardless of watering preference.

Window Garden Aquaphoric Self Watering Planter, $50 on Amazon: If you’re sensing a theme here, you wouldn’t be wrong. Hydroponic planters for indoor greenery just make sense. This planter comes with its own special soil, Fiber Soil, that will take the dirty work out of making sure your roots can thrive and stretch their, uh, legs.

Outdoor:

Keter Easy Grow Elevated Garden Bed, $116 on Amazon: Don’t have the right soil for plants to flourish? An elevated plant bed like this one keeps your plants from languishing in unsuitable soil and allows you to save some time digging in your backyard.

Veradek Metallic Series Galvanized Steel Medium Long Box Planter, $160 on Amazon: This minimalist planter is scratch-resistant, frost-resistant, crack-resistant, and treated with a UV inhibitor to prevent fading. It’s also insulated so it’ll protect your plants’ roots from any harsh weather conditions.

Glowpear Urban Garden Self-Watering Planter, $149 on Amazon: Yes, they make hydroponic planters for the outdoors! This one from Glowpear is great for growing fruits and veggies and has a built-in drip tray so you don’t end up warping your deck or staining your patio.

