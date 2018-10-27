Louise Bourgeois in her studio, New York, 1991.

Inge Morath is an Austrain-born American photographer who conquered the trauma of barely surviving World War II growing up in Nazi Germany. She used her camera as am armor to document the world closed off to women. In 1953, Morath was one of the first women to join the Magnum photography foundation. She worked closely with Robert Capa and Henri Cartier-Bresson throughout her career.

Morath spent majority of her life traveling around the world dismantling the conventions and limitations systematically designed for women. She navigated these spaces shutoff to women by documenting interpersonal relationships and various cultures. Her empathy and courage fueled her desire to capture the world. This illustrated biography provides a collection of astonishing and powerful images throughout her career.

The Magnum Foundation will be presenting a conversation about the work and legacy of Inge Morath and two other defining Magnum photographers Susan Meiselas and Martine Franck. The event will take place at the Foundation Henri Cartier-Bresson in Paris on Friday, November 9, at 6pm.

For more information about the exhibition in Paris: click here

For more information on the book release: click here