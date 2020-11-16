Inside a Nazi Pedophile’s Horrifying Chilean Child-Rape Cult

There’s something rotten in the country of Chile: Villa Baviera, a German agricultural settlement that was established by fugitive Nazi pedophile Paul Schäfer in the early 1960s under the name Colonia Dignidad (“Colony of Dignity). At this remote rural enclave, Schäfer fostered unity and obedience by subjecting children to random and brutal beatings doled out by himself and his acolytes (chief among them, his “hierarchs”), by personally molesting and raping kids, by murderously collaborating with General Augusto Pinochet during his 1970s reign of terror, and then by conditioning everyone to embrace a culture of suffering, spying on their neighbors, and silent obedience. It was, by most accounts, a place whose cheery, tranquil exterior masked depravity.

Colonia Dignidad was the inspiration for this year’s standout stop-motion animation feature The Wolf House, and it’s also the subject of Songs of Repression, Marianne Hougen-Moraga and Estephan Wagner’s documentary (premiering online at DOC NYC, Nov. 11-19) about those who grew up in this sect, and now must grapple with its enduring legacy. Executive produced by Joshua Oppenheimer—whose masterful The Act of Killing and The Look of Silence are kindred thematic works about group-think atrocities, genocidal tyranny, and confronting monstrous histories—it’s a sterling non-fiction investigation into the traumatic scars of the past, and the means by which victims cope with horrors so upsetting they can barely be thought about, much less discussed. Which is why it’s all the more wrenching to see men and women do just that—except, that is, for those who continue to believe that Colonia Dignidad’s crimes against its own, and humanity, are best left ignored.

Songs of Repression’s title refers to Colonia Dignidad’s employment of choirs and orchestras to unify its inhabitants. Like the beatific landscapes that Hougen-Moraga and Wagner use as backdrops during title-card interludes that provide historical context for their tale, these ditties exude a sense of harmony, happiness, and contentment that’s directly at odds with the locale’s darker reality. Rather than laying things out from the get-go, the filmmakers instead set their basic scene and then introduce viewers to a handful of the approximately 120 individuals who still call Colonia Dignidad home. For those such as Dora, a friendly older woman seen working in a greenhouse, her upbringing in this bubble-like commune—cut off from the outside world in most respects—was marked by days singing in the fields, and nights lying in hay wagons gazing up at the stars. “That was something beautiful,” she says nostalgically.