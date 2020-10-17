At first glance, the small group assembled outside Pornhub’s L.A. office might have looked like employees. They surrounded the building in black shirts with white script, framed by the adult site’s signature orange box. Instead of the standard logo, however, the tees read “Traffickinghub.”

The sparse and socially-distant protest, which happens every week, had been organized by the West Coast arm of Knock Out Abuse, the domestic violence non-profit whose annual gala, once called a “designer bachelorette party” by the Washington Post, attracts a roster of D.C. insiders and corporate executives—including Hillary Clinton, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, and Wolf Blitzer.

The protest’s mastermind, however, was not a member of KOA: a blonde woman named Laila Mickelwait. Mickelwait, who arrived in Traffickinghub attire, describes herself as someone who has been “combating the issue of sex trafficking for about the last decade.” Back in February, Mickelwait published an op-ed in The Washington Examiner called “Time to shut Pornhub down.”