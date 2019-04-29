It’s almost as if Game of Thrones got this far by subverting what we expect of a fantasy. The series’ most sprawling battle yet, the Battle of Winterfell, kills few of the characters whose sentimental last scenes in “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” seemed like closure before a climactic end. The living, against all odds, succeed in killing the show’s most formidable villain, the Night King, eliminating the army of the dead with him—and upending the show’s final conflict, revealing a stranger, perhaps more ordinary path to the end than the series has led us to expect.

The figure who resets the endgame is the episode’s most triumphant shock: it’s Arya Stark who saves the North, her family, and hope for the living in a last-minute, thrilling reversal, just as the battle is at its bleakest and it seems the Night King has finally taken what he wants.

The force of a dragon fails to do what Arya does with the same Valyrian-steel dagger that belonged to Littlefinger—which he hired the Catspaw assassin to use in attacking Bran Stark seven seasons ago, igniting the war that set the series in motion. Daenerys’s test of dragon fire against the Night King, a hard-won moment in itself that she and Jon nearly die in attempting, just seems to tickle him. Theon Greyjoy is no match, however poetic the Ironborn prince’s last act is in charging straight at the Night King to defend Bran, redeeming an early history of cowardice. No, it’s Arya who lunges in with a roar, landing herself in the Night King’s clutches in a moment that seems like her last—until she drops the dagger Bran gave her, stabs her enemy in a sleight of hand, and shatters him and his army into icy dust.

The show passes this moment off as one it’s been leading to since at least Season 3, when Melisandre first met Arya and saw a “darkness” in her, with eyes of different colors staring back at her: “Brown eyes, green eyes, and blue eyes.” The red priestess reminds Arya of this when they meet for the first time again in this episode—and Arya suddenly knows whose blue eyes, exactly, Melisandre says she’ll “seal shut forever.” The Night King is a symbol of death. And as she reminds Arya, her Braavosi training taught her that what we always say to death is: “Not today.” It’s one of Melisandre’s last acts before the battle is won. As relief washes over everyone, the Red Woman casts off her necklace, and transforms into the ancient, frail woman we’ve seen her as once before; then she collapses in the snow and dies, leaving behind more questions than answers.

Beric Dondarrion also dies protecting Arya in the halls of Winterfell, while Dolorous Edd succumbs to a wight’s sword as he fights by Samwell’s side. One of the episode’s most desperate moments puts Daenerys in more direct danger than she has been since assassins flooded the Fighting Pits in Meereen. Drogon, overrun by wights, can’t save her. Jon has bolted off to find Bran. Instead it’s Jorah, more gallant than ever in a sword and armor (a real glo-up after Seasons 4 through 7 spent in the same tattered shirt), who swings his blade to protect her—and keeps swinging, again and again, as one wight after another stabs through his armor. Dany fights too, attacking Jorah’s assailants despite her awkward, untrained grip on the dragonglass sword she picks up off the ground. That Jorah dies protecting her isn’t a surprise so much as his self-determined destiny; still, his stifled attempt to say goodbye to her as she holds him lands hard.

The episode’s grisliest murder, however, unfolds against its smallest, most dignified fighter. Lady Lyanna Mormont, who staunchly refused her Uncle Jorah’s pleas to wait out the battle in the crypts with the other children, dies in the grip of a giant. Hers is one of the first voices of authority we hear in the episode as she orders men inside the castle walls into battle formation, fearless in the face of what makes grown men (like Sam) tremble. The episode goes for the jugular with her death, wrenching unexpressed agony from her as we hear each bone crack and her face contorts in stifled pain. Her last act, at least, is fitting, as she lands a dragonglass sword in the giant wight and kills it, even as her broken body gives out. (We see it reanimated again, for extra cruel measure, when the Night King raises the battle’s dead into his army.)

All of it leaves Cersei, as it stands now, as the series’ final villain—a genuine surprise that must play out with some twist in the execution. The Lannister queen is a fascinating figure, and the Night King’s early end does throw an intriguing wrench in what we expect of fantasies, where heroes usually win and stories end with the defeat of supernatural villains like Sauron, Voldemort or the Night King. But to doom the series’ final three episodes to squabbling over the Iron Throne is frankly a more straightforward (and boring) path to the end than a show this twisty and dense can offer without disappointment. After eight seasons, Game of Thrones has taught us to expect the unexpected—hopefully, there’s more to this final phase of the series than it seems after this.

