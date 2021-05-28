At Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail, and Ghislaine Maxwell’s, Everything’s a Rat Fuck

I guess you could say that my life had taken a turn for the surreal around June and July of 2019. At age 69, I was suffering my first (and hopefully last) bid in prison (for tax fraud), listening to my celly Paul Manafort fart and snore by night — and suicide-watching Jeffrey Epstein by day. So I have some thoughts on the two guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, who slept through the night that Epstein killed himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, and have now taken pleas for falsifying records that should let them avoid prison time themselves.

Sure, that’s a problem, but speaking as a guy who stayed at MCC for most of 2019 I’d have been just as surprised if they actually did their counts. MCC was that kind of place. Not exactly a crackerjack outfit.

Conspiracy theorists want to know how it was that the guards punted their duty and the cameras were not functioning — thinking there was a conspiracy afoot. But they didn’t live there. Nothing functioned correctly at MCC. Everything was a rat fuck.