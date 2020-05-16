Inside Nixon’s Deranged, Illegal Plot to Pin the Wallace Assassination Attempt on the Left

How a president acts during a national crisis says a lot about the man (they’ve all been men so far). Publicly, President Trump has largely stayed true to his reputation during the COVID-19 pandemic, touting snake oil remedies from the White House podium and denying statements he clearly made.

However, with Trump it’s never just about what he does publicly. His actions behind closed doors and what we’ve learned of them have shaped his reputation as much as anything.

But it might take years, even decades, before we learn exactly what Trump has done outside the public view. Meanwhile, there is one president whose behind-closed-doors crisis persona we have come to know intimately. And the story isn’t a pretty one. We know all about Richard Nixon and Watergate. But a cursory reading of history could lead one to conclude that his downfall came from that single bad decision—a weak moment when he let his paranoia about re-election get the better of him. But, well, no.