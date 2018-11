Influencer: Bertram the Pomeranian

Age: Five

Breed: Chocolate Pomeranian

Handle: @bertiebertthepom

Home Base: New York City

Paw-rent: Kathy Grayson

“People send me lots of messages—personal stuff—about what’s going on in their lives. Strangers! And how much it means to them to see Bert everyday. It’s crazy, but it’s 2018. Bert has friends all around the world who care about him and come to the gallery where we work to bring him cheese! It’s bonkers. But the antidote to all this darkness is just pure cuteness.”