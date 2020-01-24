Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New War on the Media

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

“Meghan and Harry might now realize how good they had it. They’ve been treated with kid fucking gloves because we couldn’t afford to piss off the palace, and now they’re going to get a rude awakening.”

Those words were uttered to The Daily Beast by a senior news editor at one of Fleet Street’s most feared tabloid news operations after Meghan and Harry’s lawyers sent out legal notices warning against paparazzi actions on Vancouver Island this week. And they sum up what many in the industry believe: Not just is the couple’s desire to live a more peaceful life (as Harry described it) by leaving the U.K. for Canada a futile gesture, but the reality is that their new situation could result in much, much worse media intrusion than they ever experienced on British shores.