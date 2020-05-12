Bernie Blackout, a new VICE TV documentary directed by Pat McGee examining the mainstream media’s alleged bias against the Sanders campaign, is rooted in independent and alternative journalism instead of the corporate cable news outlets like MSNBC, Fox News, and CNN. While McGee’s film straightforwardly breaks down the cynical function of corporate media (that is, to turn a profit, not to tell the truth), the documentary unfortunately does not reach beyond the 24-hour news cycle and into the centuries of knowledge produced around spin, propaganda, and political manipulation that came before today’s U.S.-based podcasters, vloggers, and other digital writers (including me) began brandishing their takes. As a result, Bernie Blackout’s insights come off as more myopic than revelatory.

“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they attack you,” goes the documentary’s main critique as spoken by Common Dreams journalist Jeff Cohen. It’s an undeniable one. This past year, as Bernie became more of a threat to the established order of the Democratic Party, the mainstream media often shifted the goalposts for what makes a strong candidate, concocting self-defined and highly variable ideas such as electability, achievability, competence, which states are important, and what is politically kosher in the U.S. This maneuvering revealed corporate media and the U.S. project itself to be highly reactionary: Fidel Castro was the devil, socialism was anti-freedom, people loved their private healthcare, Joe Biden was a no-nonsense civil rights activist and electing him would unite America—all projections spun into fact by mainstream pundits on the left and right.

It was almost as if Biden was the underdog in need of a nuanced second look instead of a former vice president with a huge advantage based on the dynastic tendencies in the party. Bernie Blackout’s various pro-Bernie alternative media talking heads admit that a Bernie primary win was always unlikely, but as it became more possible, the mainstream media’s corporate engine did what it did best: Charted a new course toward their own best interests. The documentary draws parallels for this behavior to the mainstream media’s coalescing around the Iraq War: Because General Electric, not just a producer of household appliances but also a defense contractor, owned a majority stake in MSNBC, the network worked to suppress anti-war voices on the network. MSNBC, specifically, has continued this legacy into the Bernie era, running coverage of him only when there’s a negative angle to strike.