Inside the Dramatic Legal Bust-Up That Ended Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein’s Gross Friendship

The end of a shameful friendship

Journalist Vicky Ward, who has spent years assiduously chronicling the Jeffrey Epstein saga including this stunning article for The Daily Beast, revealed in a piece for CNN that the friendship between Prince Andrew and Epstein came to a dramatic end in the early 2011, when Epstein threatened legal action against Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.