Inside the Fight Against the GOP’s ‘Worst Congressmen’

BONUS PODCAST

This week on The New Abnormal, we sit down with the two Democrats facing off against incendiary Republicans in North Carolina and Ohio.

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

This week on The New Abnormal, our bonus episode takes you inside the fight against two men producer Jesse Cannon calls “the GOP’s worst congressmen.”

Cannon and host Molly Jong-Fast interview Charles Graham, who is running as a Democratic challenger in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District against Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), and Matthew Diemer, who is running against Max Miller in Ohio’s 16th District.

Did you know you can listen to The New Abnormal bonus episodes in your member dashboard or a podcast app? Click here to get set up and sign up for new episode email alerts here.