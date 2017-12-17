Inside the Liquor Cabinet of ‘Odd Mom Out’ Star Jill Kargman

“I didn’t really start drinking until I had children,” claims Jill Kargman. While one might expect the creator and star of the Bravo comedy Odd Mom Out to be joking, she’s not. The mother of three, who grew up in New York, and is the author of the New York Times best-selling book, The Ex-Mrs. Hedgefund: A Novel, isn’t shy in expressing her booze preferences. “I hate hard alcohol and I hate white wine.”

Her go-to is red wine. “I like cabernet right now,” she says while offering guests a glass of California-made Caymus in a William Yeoward crystal glass. “I’m told I like things that are ‘jammy’ and ‘fruit forward,’” she says, using air quotes.

The Caymus, and almost every other bottle in the built-in wine rack in her Upper East Side kitchen, was a gift. “We buy certain wines by the case. My favorite wine is The Prisoner, my sister-in- law gave us a case as a thank you gift and that is really the only one we buy.”

It is worth mentioning that said sister-in-law is the actress Drew Barrymore, who, until last year, was married to Kargman’s brother, the art consultant, Will Kopelman. What makes this even more intriguing is that Barrymore produces her own wines (a rose, a pinot grigio and a pinot noir) in collaboration with Carmel Road vineyard in Soledad, California.

While none of Barrymore’s wines were spotted during the research for this article, Kargman was proud to point out a fire extinguisher that looks just like a wine bottle, placed in a prominent position adjacent to the aforementioned wine rack.

Her appreciation of wine might actually be in her DNA. Kargman’s parents, Arie and Coco Kopelman, are serious oenophiles. Her father was President and COO of fashion house Chanel and is still on the board of the legendary French company, which is owned by brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, who also own famed Bordeaux wineries Château Rauzan-Ségla and Château Canon.

Years ago, Kargman’s parents took her on her first wine tasting trip to Bordeaux, where she “drank too much and ate so much cheese I came home with fingers that were fat like kielbasas,” she jokes. This taught her the value of moderation, and now she says she maxes out at two glasses a day.

She has also developed a severe allergy to wine talk. “I get what I call ‘second hand cringe’ also known as ‘douche chills’ where I get embarrassed for others,” she admits. “When people get overly descriptive about wine, like in the movie Sideways, I get the cringe.’”

However, she feels that emotion less when she’s in a restaurant or a bar. “When I’m reading a menu and it says, like ‘taste of boysenberry,’ I’m like, ‘ooh, that’s exciting.’ I actually appreciate that before making my selection, because I am so uneducated of a wine drinker. I like knowing all their details. It’s more when it’s in person that it sounds douchy, but on a menu I feel you are absolved of descriptive douche-baggery.”

Jill Kargman is in A Bad Moms Christmas, in theatres now, and is working with Seth Meyers on a reboot of The Munsters for NBC.