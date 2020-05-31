Inside The New Economy Where People ‘Buy Nothing’ and Give Everything

Kindness of Strangers

People are turning to “Buy Nothing” Facebook groups during the pandemic to find things now that stores are closed. The idea is in the title: every object is given, not bought.

Alaina Demopoulos

Style Writer

Lorie Gassie misses the library. Since the pandemic shut down her local branch, the Queens resident has a pile of overdue books in her apartment that she cannot return.

That’s what brought Gassie to my stoop last week. I met her on Facebook, where we are both members of a Buy Nothing group aimed to create a little gift economy among its roughly 1300 members.  

    My midnight bout with spring cleaning led me to post a few things on the page, including a coffee table book about the Met Gala. Gassie thought it would be good inspiration for her work as a costume designer; I wanted more space for my new money tree.  