Inside the NY Times Probes Threatening a Star Reporter’s Career

The future of star New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi hangs in the balance as multiple internal investigations into her body of work have uncovered potentially damaging emails and evidence of further flaws in her reporting and in the paper’s editorial process, people familiar with the probe told The Daily Beast.

Over the course of the last several months, the Times has delved deep into the scandal that has jeopardized one of the paper’s most high-profile and successful long-term reporting projects of recent years.

In October, Canadian authorities arrested 25-year-old Abu Huzayfah, saying he posed as a member of ISIS and lied about traveling to Syria to join the organization in 2014. While Huzayfah’s alleged hoax may have gone unnoticed by the wider public if they’d remained relegated to the dark corners of the extremist internet, the arrest made international news because he had been the primary voice of the Times’ critically acclaimed, ISIS-focused podcast Caliphate, hosted by Callimachi, a Pulitzer finalist and correspondent for the newspaper.