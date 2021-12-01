‘It All Seemed Like a Movie:’ Inside the Terrifying Shooting at Oxford High School

As the deadly chaos of a mass shooting unfolded at a Michigan high school Tuesday, an 11-year-old student found out from TikTok that someone claiming to be the local sheriff had tried to coax terrified students out of the safety of a classroom.

A 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High killed three people and wounded eight more in the Tuesday shooting rampage, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Tense video shows a group of Oxford High School students crouching down among their desks. On the wall near the closed door of the classroom hangs a “Keep Calm and Carry On” poster. A voice from behind the door says, “Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out.” But a student replies, “We’re not willing to take that risk right now.” The person on the other side responds, “Come to the door and look at my badge, bro.”

The purported deputy’s lingo may have betrayed him: “Bro” sent the students in the classroom running. One student says in the video, “He said ‘bro.’ Red flag.” The students frantically evacuate through a window and run to another building where a police officer tells them, “Slow down, you’re fine.” Local outlet Fox 2 spoke to the father of the student who recorded the footage and confirmed it as authentic.

Mariah, an Oxford Middle School student who spent the day in lockdown, said, “Our teacher kept saying like stay calm, but teachers kept saying that and we knew something was off. We didn’t know if it was in our school or a different school.”

Mariah watched several of the videos posted on in her friends’ Snapchat Stories and TikToks from inside the high school while in lockdown and spent much of the afternoon rewatching them.

“Now you’ll see them go out the window” she said, narrating along as she replayed the video of the classroom confrontation in the passenger seat of her mom’s car Tuesday evening. One image that stuck with her was at the end of the footage, she said—after the students had escaped through a window and some had reached another door “and there’s a police officer there saying, ‘You’re safe now.’”

The alleged shooter’s identity has not been released, and he has refused to speak to authorities, according to the Oakland County sheriff. The victims were Tate Myre, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Hana St. Juliana 14. Myre died in a deputy’s vehicle as the officer tried to rush him to the hospital because his wounds were so severe, the sheriff said Tuesday night. The alleged gunman surrendered to a deputy at the school minutes after the violence started, and police recovered a semi-automatic handgun that had been purchased days earlier by the suspect‘s father.

Jennifer N., who lives in an apartment complex adjacent to the high school and asked that only her first name be used, said she was with her toddler leaving her home for the grocery store when she noticed some teenagers jumping over the fence that separates her complex from the school. Her initial thought was they must have been students skipping class. Then as she was driving out of the parking lot, she noticed another group of children running down the sidewalk and others taking cover behind bushes.

“I couldn’t figure out why they would hide from me. I’m just a neighbor,” she recalled. Then, after making the turn out of the apartment complex and into the nearby Meijer grocery store, she suddenly saw hundreds of students running from the school grounds and realized something was seriously wrong.

“Some [were] without shoes, some throwing up, most on phones and crying,” she explained on Tuesday evening. In the parking lot, she learned from a female student that there had been a shooting at the high school. “I immediately thought of friends and neighbors at the high school… the second she said that to me sirens from all directions were flooding in…. Right then I knew it was bad. It all seemed like a movie.”

“I wished I could fit them all in my car. There were hundreds,” Jennifer said. “This close community will grieve and hold each other but things… unfortunately have changed. All ages will be scarred forever.”