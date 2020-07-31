First Red Flag: The Russian ‘Tourists’ Weren’t Drinking

Why is Russia’s closest international ally, Belarus, suddenly accusing Moscow of trying to infiltrate the country with military contractors to destabilize it ahead of its most contested election in decades?

On Wednesday, Belarus’ security service—still known as the KGB—announced that 200 militants had crossed the country’s open border with Russia and that it had arrested 33 of them.

The country’s president, Aleksandr Lukashenko, accused Russia—Belarus’ biggest economic trading partner—of making excuses to explain away its “dirty intentions” in an unusually strongly worded address given at a meeting with his security council in Minsk.