Inside the Weinstein Trial: Four Weeks of Harrowing Testimony and a Rapist Eating Starburst

In the end, Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial can be boiled down to the numbers. Six women testified over four weeks in front of about 70 reporters and 30 public citizens. The now-disgraced movie mogul ate at least two fistfuls of candy in court each day.

The jury, comprised of seven men and five women, took five days to deliberate on a verdict, sending 12 notes to the judge with questions that ranged from asking to leave early that day to re-listening to hours of testimony from three women.

And when the court was finally adjourned, it took two court officers more than three minutes to handcuff Weinstein, lift him out of his seat after he refused to move, and shuffle him into the depths of the century-old Manhattan courthouse to be remanded until his March 11 sentencing.