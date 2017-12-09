Inside the Work of Morning Breath, A Pop-Art Design Duo

Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto started their design collaboration at Think, a small skateboard company in San Francisco. Twenty years later, they've built an impressive portfolio of design work with musicians ranging from Slayer to Kanye West to Foo Fighters -racking up more than one hundred album covers. Operating under the name Morning Breath Inc, the Brooklyn based duo works with Vans, Adidas, and Ray-Ban, among others.

The blend of retro themes and fonts with a modern punk twist makes for clean, bright, and often funny art -- showcased beautifully in their new book By the Skin of Our Teeth: The Art and Design of Morning Breath. Here, the Daily Beast takes a peek inside the new collection.

By The Skin of Our Teeth: The Art and Design of Morning Breath is available now.