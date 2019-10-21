Inside Trump’s Brewing Turkey Scandal, Starring Rudy Giuliani

Think President Trump’s scandal in Ukraine is bad? Wait until you see what he’s been up to in Turkey. Much like Ukraine, Trump’s Turkish dealings involve his associates mixing their private business with the affairs of state and allegations that the president sought to meddle in criminal-justice proceedings. So who in Trump’s inner circle has been lobbying for Turkey and what has the president done for them?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.

Time is a flat circle: Way back in 2016, Mike Flynn wasn’t yet formally Trump’s national security adviser, nor had he been charged for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. He was, however, just finishing up lobbying for the Turkish government and pressing the U.S. to deport a dissident cleric whom Turkey blamed for a 2016 coup attempt.