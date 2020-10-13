Upgrade Your TV With $100 Off This Insignia Flat Screen

- Get the Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $100 off
- The Insignia not only can stream in 4K and UHD viewing capabilities, it also comes with an Amazon Fire Stick built in so you can stream from Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more.
TVs don’t get much smarter than this one. With a built-in Amazon Fire Stick, you can stream from almost any service, and in 4K at that. It’s easy to set up and use, and even easier to sit back, relax, and enjoy.
Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV
Down From $300
