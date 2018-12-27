Instagram Accidentally Releases ‘Test’ Update—and Freaks Out the Internet

Instagram apparently learned nothing from the Snapchat update ordeal earlier this year.

On Thursday, the social-media platform angered the Internet masses by rolling out an update that changed the vertical scroll feed to a swipe-left or swipe-right feed. Yes, you read that right. The update required users to physically tap right or left to check out posted photos.

Instagram users wasted no time decrying the feed change. “The Instagram,” “New Instagram,” and the blunt “wtf Instagram” immediately became trending topics on Twitter. But in a surprise twist, Instagram reverted back to the old feed within hours.

Only after an hour of silence and many hilariously frustrated tweets did the tech company provide an explanation. In a tweet, Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained that the update was part of a “very small” test that went public by accident.

But as with most things released on the internet, there are no real “take backs.” What’s done is done, and social-media users responded as they usually do in situations like these: with humor and a whole lot of gifs.

Some folks, including YouTube makeup artist Jeffree Star, used the switch-back to call on Instagram to bring the chronological feed back.

Considering how more people are leaving Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, over data breaches and its alleged treatment of immigrants and people of color, things could be worse.

Here’s to everyone’s heart rate returning to normal range.