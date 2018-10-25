Instagram Refuses to Pull Down Milo Post Praising Mail Bombs

Instagram said it would not remove a post from right-wing figure Milo Yiannopoulos praising the recent mail bombs sent to prominent Democratic officials, even after the post was reported as hate speech.

On Thursday afternoon, Yiannopoulos posted a picture of himself with a caption that regretted that the bombs didn’t actually detonate. Yiannopoulos also told his 386,000 followers that he was upset that no mail bomb was sent to this publication, The Daily Beast.

“Just catching up with news of all these pipe bombs,” Yiannopoulos wrote. “Disgusting and sad (that they didn’t go off, and the daily beast didn’t get one).”

Some Yiannopoulos supporters on Instagram worried that the post would get Yiannopoulos banned from Instagram. But Instagram declined to take the post down after it was reported to them by this reporter. The company said it “does not violate our Community Guidelines.”

Instagram did not respond to requests for further comment. Yiannopoulos made a similar post on Facebook, Instagram’s parent company. That post also remains up and Facebook similarly did not respond for request for comment.

Yiannopoulos is, to put it mildly, an extremely controversial figure in right wing media. He was banned from Twitter in 2016 and was forced to resign from Breitbart after making strangely positive comments on pedophilia and losing the support of the conservative billionaire Mercer family over his connections to white supremacist groups.

Still, Yiannopoulos retains some prominence in the pro-Trump media, and is going on a speaking tour with conservative pundit Ann Coulter later this year. He also has a devoted following, with a number of his fans praising the post lamenting that the bombs discovered on Wednesday didn’t detonate.

“Bravo! Bravo!” wrote one Yiannopoulos supporter below his post, which has earned nearly 3,000 likes on Instagram. “To have the balls to say what us conservatives REALLY believe.”