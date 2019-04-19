Highly-Rated Instant Pot Cookbooks To Improve Your Pressure Cooking

Is the Instant Pot the new Crock Pot? Maybe. But if there’s one thing I know about cooking with an Instant Pot, it’s that finding the perfect recipe to master is daunting. There are so many options for dialing up the flavor with an Instant Pot meal that it can get pretty overwhelming pretty quickly.

Instead of digging through food blogs and YouTube tutorials, go back to the tried and true method of learning how to cook something: a cookbook. We’ve rounded up seven of the best-selling and highest-rated Instant Pot cookbooks on the market. Teach yourself something new today.

Dinner in an Instant: 75 Modern Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot, $15 on Amazon: “Inspired by her viral New York Times article "Why Do Cooks Love the Instant Pot®? I Bought One to Find Out," Melissa Clark's Dinner in an Instant has all new recipes that bring her signature flavor-forward dishes to everyone's favorite countertop appliance.”

The Instant Pot Bible, $13 on Amazon: “These innovative 'road map' recipes for classics such as vegetable soups, chilis, pasta casseroles, oatmeal, and more let you customize flavors and ingredients to make each of your family members' favorites. Need dinner in an instant? No problem-more than 175 recipes come together in just a few minutes or just a few steps. Not to mention vegan and vegetarian, keto-friendly, and gluten-free options galore."

Everyday Instant Pot, $17 on Amazon: “From nutritious breakfasts to decadent desserts, Everyday Instant Pot —authorized by Instant Pot—presents a go-to collection of delicious, well-tested recipes for anytime cooking with an electric pressure cooker.”

The Essential Mexican Instant Pot Cookbook, $14 on Amazon: “The vibrant flavors of Mexican food are celebrated in this enticing collection of 75 fresh and authentic recipes for soups, tacos, burritos, tamales, beans, salsas, desserts, all ready in minutes, thanks to the Instant Pot's revolutionary cooking power.”

The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook: Fresh and Foolproof Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker, $15 on Amazon: “The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook covers each meal of the day, offering plenty of tried-and-true classic recipes, such as spicy beef and bean chili, a whole roasted chicken with mushroom sauce, and decadent New York cheesecake, alongside a hearty array of contemporary meals, such as Greek-style Gigantes beans with fresh feta, braised pork loin with balsamic vinegar and caramelized onions, buttery cauliflower mashed potatoes, pork adobo, and more.”

Instant Pot Obsession: The Ultimate Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Cooking Everything Fast, $14 on Amazon: “Your Instant Pot has completely changed how you get food on the table…. so what are you going to make next? In the pages of Instant Pot Obsession―the most complete Instant Pot cookbook yet―simplicity goes one step further to create more meals, and save even more time, than ever before.”

The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Easy Recipes for Fast & Healthy Meals, $13 on Amazon: “There’s nothing the Instant Pot can’t do―and with the right cookbook in hand, there’s nothing you can’t cook. The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook will teach you to create a variety of healthy, easy-to-make recipes with confidence. From savory breakfasts and hearty stews to decadent desserts and more, this Instant Pot cookbook is sure to satisfy everyone at the table.”

