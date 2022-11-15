The New Instant Pot Is the Best One Yet

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ll be the first to admit it, it took me a little bit longer than most to get in on the Instant Pot craze. For whatever reason, I wasn’t really taken with them at first. They were big and bulky, an eyesore on kitchen counters, and honestly, I just didn’t get what was so special about them. Pressure cookers have existed for a while, but this one came with a laundry list of accessories, a thick owner’s manual, and several lids (I think the one I tried had three lids). While they could do seven or more tasks, I only found myself using it for one thing: making rice. But as an Instant Pot skeptic, I’m thrilled to say, the latest model finally produced exactly what they promised and what I was looking for.

The most notable thing about the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is that instead of several lids, it only uses one. This should sound like a no-brainer—even with regular cookware, I find myself rummaging through cabinets looking for lids, so I definitely didn’t want this in an Instant Pot. But other versions had so many lids—and it wasn’t just about the number of lids—but they were objectively hideous. The old air-frying lid looked like an ice cream cone swirl. Now with one sleek lid, I can air fry, pressure cook, bake, and do so much more without having to search for a lid dependent on my task. It’s simple, but it’s a huge advancement.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer There are more great things about this Instant Pot, too. The overall design is certainly sleeker; with an LCD display, and an all-black exterior, it’s no longer an eyesore either. All Instant Pots are excellent at cooking, I’d never deny them that, but now this is an appliance I can be proud to have on my countertop. Buy at Instant $ 230 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 230 Free Shipping | Free Returns

But perhaps most notable (well, besides the lid) is the fact that they improved the steam release system. Whenever I used to release the pressure on my old Instant Pot, first, I’d never know when I could open the lid, and second, the steam noise was loud and obnoxious. They’ve fixed both issues, with a nice little status message that tells you when it’s okay to open or close the lid and a new venting experience that is whisper quiet.

I’m not going to tell you what to cook in your new Instant Pot, the possibilities are truly endless, but I will say that if you haven’t tried an Instant Pot, yes, this one will convert you, impress you, and might even make you ditch your slow cooker for good.

