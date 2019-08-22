The Instant Pot Duo Nova Is Instant Pot’s Newest Model That Gives You Even More Peace of Mind

Instant Pots continue to reign supreme over all other kitchen gadgets and to build on that success, the brand has given the hero product a bit of a face lift. Introducing the brand new Instant Pot Duo Nova.

The Instant Pot Duo Nova keeps all the features you know and love about the original Instant Pot Duo, but adds a new cooking status indicator on the screen that will let you know when your food is actually cooking (rather than just setting a timer for when it’s done). The new, upgraded lid automatically seals the pressure valve, so you don’t have to worry about remembering to do it.

Having an Instant Pot has changed how I cook my dinners. I love slow cooked food but spending an entire day waiting for your food to be ready (and salivating over how good the kitchen smells for hours) is a drag. My Instant Pot opens up so many more options of recipes because they no longer take extraordinary amounts of time. If you’re looking for you new in-kitchen best friend, the updated Instant Pot Duo Nova is for you. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.