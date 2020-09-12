The Instant Pod Is Here, and It Will Revolutionize Your Keurig

Coffee is a life force for me. I’m not the kind of person who can’t function without a morning cup, but waking up every morning to a nice cup of coffee is a ritual I need in my life. While I’m a big fan of plain black coffee, with maybe a splash of milk, some mornings call for something different. An espresso or cappuccino is always nice every once in a while. But for some time, I thought I’d need several coffee makers in my home, one for just regular coffee and one for espresso, and then I came across Instant Brands’ (the maker of Instant Pot,) newest creation: the Instant Pod.

The Instant Pod is special for a few reasons, but most notably, it’s a 2-in-1 machine that can make both drip coffee and espresso. When you flip open the top to insert a K-cup, you see that there is also a corresponding slot for a Nespresso Pod. Each hole is respectively compatible with pretty much every K-Cup or Nespresso Pod out there, and notably, the K-Cup slot works with reusable K-Cups, as well. From there, it’s just like any other Keurig machine: flip the lid down, press a button on top, and the machine gets brewing. The Instant Pod also features a 2L water reservoir, which is great because it means you have to refill the water less often. It’s easy to clean and has an auto-shutoff feature, so if you forget to turn it off in a rush, it’ll automatically do so after thirty minutes. But the best part about it has to be its size. For a machine with such a big water reservoir and the capability to brew two different kinds of coffee, I was expecting something much, much larger. Instead, the Instant Pod is a sleek, small coffee machine that is actually several inches thinner than the classic Keurig.

Instant Brands also makes a corresponding milk frother, which is a great addition to the Instant Pod. If you’re a K-Cup user who wants the best of both worlds, I don’t think there’s a better machine out there.

Instant Pod Buy on Walmart $ 119 Free Shipping

