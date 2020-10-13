This Instant Pot Deal Will Be Gone In an Instant

PRIME DAY 2020

Not only is this the pressure cooker you’ve been waiting for, it also has an air fryer lid attachment.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, you should. And if you do have an Instant Pot already, this deal is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for. Think of the The Duo Nova as the small version and the Ultra 3 as the large one. These two pressure cookers allow you to pressure cook, saute, steam, and do so much more. The main difference here is size, and that’s up to you, my friend.

Instant Pot Duo Nova

Down From $150

Buy on Amazon$99

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Instant Pot Ultra 3

Down From $120

Buy on Amazon$50

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.