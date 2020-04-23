Insulting the President Is a Tradition as Old as the Republic

It seems like present-day politics is just an extension of the middle school playground, with insults and nose-thumbing galore. But if we take a look back at the history of the presidency, we gain some perspective. The ability to insult the president, guaranteed by the First Amendment, has been part of the nation’s politics since the founders, who were referred to as “a muttonhead” (George Washington), “a repulsive pedant” (John Adams), and a “brandy-soaked defamer of churches” (Thomas Jefferson), among other things.

Here are my nominees for the Top Twenty presidential insults, ranked on freshness, snark, imagery, and staying power.

20. “A chameleon on plaid”—That was how President Herbert Hoover referred to successor Franklin Roosevelt and his changing positions.