Insurgent Democrats Say We Believe All Survivors

As Democrats face an increasingly delicate political situation involving Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, progressive challengers to House incumbents are using the moment to bolster their case for change.

At least half a dozen insurgent candidates have started airing concerns publicly about the Democratic Party’s handling of the developing story, even as Biden and his campaign have emphatically denied Reade’s allegation that he forcibly penetrated her with his fingers in 1993 when she worked as a member of his Senate staff.

Mckayla Wilkes, who is competing against the No. 2 House Democratic leader, Steny Hoyer of Maryland, put it simply in an April 26 tweet: “I believe Tara Reade.”