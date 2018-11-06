Interesting Wrapping Paper You'll Actually Enjoying Using

Look, wrapping paper isn't that interesting, but it can be. You have the opportunity to make the outside of your gift look just as appealing as what's inside. Finding paper that looks good, isn't super expensive, and makes the gift you're giving look like it cost million bucks is always a plus. Here are some suggestions to make gift wrapping this holiday season enjoyable.

This dual-sided wrapping paper will serve you well for anyone on your list. Just flip it over and you have a completely different pattern so you don't end up with rolls and rolls of barely-used paper. – Hallmark 150 Ft. Plaid Wrapping Paper, $9.99 on Jet.com

Etsy is an incredible resource for beautiful wrapping paper. This one from FavoriteStory is a great buck from traditional red-and-green-themed paper and features all the types of trees you may end up decorating. – Christmas Evergreen Wrapping Paper, $4.00 on Etsy

It's dogs dressed up for Christmas, what more could you ask for? – Dog Breeds Holiday Flat Wrap, $5.95 at Paper Source

Did you know that Ikea had wrapping paper? I picked up a couple rolls because they're 1) cheap and 2) really great looking. – Vinter 2018 Wrapping Paper, $2.99-$5.99 at Ikea

Need something a little more chic? This vintage-inspired wrap is beautiful and comes from Caspari, the brand that takes a prints and designs from artists around the world and makes them into durable wrapping paper. – Caspari Christmas Gift Holiday Wrapping Paper, Wild Christmas, $13.84 on Amazon

This holographic paper is greta for anyone with a birthday in December or for a Hanukkah gift. – Dazzling Snow Stars Roll Wrap, $9.95 at Papyrus

There's always that one unique person on your list and this constellation-inspired Christmas wrap is the best of offbeat and traditional in one package. – Astro 3m Christmas roll wrapping paper, $1.50 at Paperchase

