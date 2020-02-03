Iowa Caucuses on the First Day of What’s Poised to be The Ugliest Democratic Primary Fight Ever

So it looks like Bernie Sanders is going to win Iowa. Polls are still pretty close, but he’s been rising late and looks poised. If there’s a surprise, I would guess it’d be because of this whole second-choice thing they do. That is, you caucus for Cory Booker, he doesn’t get 15 percent, and then you move to your second choice. Sanders probably isn’t many Democrats’ second choice. If Joe Biden or one of the others pulls this out, that will probably be how.

Then, if he’s won Iowa, Sanders will win New Hampshire. Then comes Nevada, which people don’t mention a lot but which may be decisive. Biden leads there now, but it’s close and the state is known as hard to poll. Plus, it’s another caucus, and Sanders did very well in those contests in 2016 (though Clinton edged him out in Nevada).

The contest there is all about the Las Vegas culinary union. Harry Reid has a lot of pull with that union. It’s also heavily Latino. Both of these factors suggest the union, which has not officially endorsed, will lean toward Biden, but all that may change after two Sanders wins. And if Sanders win Nevada, well, that’s a lot of momentum. He could win the nomination.